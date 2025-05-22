India's Path to Climate Resilience: Exceeding Targets and Redefining Emissions

India is positioned to surpass its climate aim of reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, indicates an analysis by CEEW and AEEE.

The energy sector's emission intensity is set to decline by up to 57% by 2030, but achieving net zero by 2070 will necessitate further policy measures in carbon pricing, power pricing reforms, and clean tech support.

Published in 'Energy and Climate Change,' the findings propose 2035 NDC targets to focus on reducing GDP emissions intensity by up to 66% from 2005 levels and increasing non-fossil fuel capacity significantly.

