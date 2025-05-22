Unraveling a 153-Year-Old Mystery: The Naming of a Lizard

In a groundbreaking resolution, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has finally given an official name to the Persian Long-Tailed Desert Lizard, a species discovered more than a century ago by Ferdinand Stoliczka.

The naming confusion, due to scattered specimens in global museums, has been clarified with the selection of the Kolkata specimen as the definitive example.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee affirmed that this official designation will streamline future research, recognizing the historic importance of Stoliczka's collections in South Asian reptile taxonomy.

