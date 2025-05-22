Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Three Lives Lost in Furious Dust Storm

A severe dust storm struck Delhi, resulting in the tragic deaths of a nine-year-old girl, a differently-abled man, and a 22-year-old man. The storm caused multiple injuries and disrupted traffic across the city. Investigations are ongoing to determine potential negligence leading to the fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:59 IST
A catastrophic dust storm accompanied by heavy rains struck Delhi, leading to the unfortunate deaths of three individuals, including a nine-year-old girl, on Wednesday evening, authorities reported.

Officials confirmed that in separate incidents, a 22-year-old and a differently-abled man also perished during the intense weather event. The storm injured at least 11 people.

Authorities are investigating potential negligence after a nine-year-old, identified as Sahana alias Chandni, died due to an iron window panel falling on her. The incident transpired amidst various structural collapses attributed to the severe storm.

