Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Three Lives Lost in Furious Dust Storm

A catastrophic dust storm accompanied by heavy rains struck Delhi, leading to the unfortunate deaths of three individuals, including a nine-year-old girl, on Wednesday evening, authorities reported.

Officials confirmed that in separate incidents, a 22-year-old and a differently-abled man also perished during the intense weather event. The storm injured at least 11 people.

Authorities are investigating potential negligence after a nine-year-old, identified as Sahana alias Chandni, died due to an iron window panel falling on her. The incident transpired amidst various structural collapses attributed to the severe storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)