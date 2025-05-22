Left Menu

West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Bay of Bengal Brews Storm

Coastal West Bengal anticipates intense rainfall due to a developing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Starting May 28, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rains across several districts including Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted significant rainfall for West Bengal's coastal regions starting on May 28. This comes as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, bringing with it potential thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to the IMD, the formation of this low-pressure system over the westcentral and adjoining north Bay of Bengal is likely around May 27, intensifying over the following days. This development is expected to result in heavy rainfall in certain districts.

Areas like Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur might experience intense weather conditions, with Jhargram, Purulia, Hooghly, and Paschim Bardhaman also receiving varying degrees of rain and storm activity.

