In a striking yet distant cosmic event, astronomers have detailed the observation of two massive galaxies appearing to charge toward an inevitable merger. These galaxies, each as starry as the Milky Way, offer a glimpse into a universe era roughly 11.4 billion years ago, akin to medieval knights in a joust.

Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense initiative aims to create an extensive satellite and weapons network. With a projected cost of $175 billion, this move harkens back to a controversial concept, risking heightened tensions and further militarization of space.

Both these events underscore significant developments in science and policy, highlighting humanity's endeavors to understand and shape the cosmos, both ancient and modern.

(With inputs from agencies.)