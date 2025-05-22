Alarm Bells for Yamuna: Delhi's Waterways Under Threat

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued a concerning report regarding the water quality of the Yamuna river. Recent assessments show that, in many parts of the national capital, the river fails to meet basic water quality standards.

Water samples collected on May 1 from eight monitoring points, including Palla, Wazirabad, and ITO, displayed extremely high concentrations of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), and fecal coliform. These findings signal severe organic and bacterial contamination.

The elevated levels of coliform and other pollutants highlight ongoing issues with untreated sewage and waste discharge into the river, posing significant environmental risks. The situation necessitates urgent actions to address pollution and improve water management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)