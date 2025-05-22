Alarm Bells for Yamuna: Delhi's Waterways Under Threat
A recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee reveals alarming water quality levels in the Yamuna river within the national capital, showing severe contamination with high levels of biochemical oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, and fecal coliform. These indicate significant organic and bacterial pollution.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued a concerning report regarding the water quality of the Yamuna river. Recent assessments show that, in many parts of the national capital, the river fails to meet basic water quality standards.
Water samples collected on May 1 from eight monitoring points, including Palla, Wazirabad, and ITO, displayed extremely high concentrations of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), and fecal coliform. These findings signal severe organic and bacterial contamination.
The elevated levels of coliform and other pollutants highlight ongoing issues with untreated sewage and waste discharge into the river, posing significant environmental risks. The situation necessitates urgent actions to address pollution and improve water management strategies.
