Disaster Strikes: Landslides Claim Lives in Guizhou, China

In Guizhou, China, heavy rains led to landslides killing four people and leaving 17 missing. The military joined rescue efforts as the country grapples with extreme weather due to climate change. The climate crisis poses significant challenges for China, which faces frequent rain and heatwaves.

Updated: 22-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Torrential rains have led to deadly landslides in China's southwestern Guizhou province, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals, with 17 others still unaccounted for. Rescue operations are underway, with military personnel deployed to assist in the critical efforts.

The devastation has severely impacted areas like Changshi township and Qingyang village, where landslides initially trapped 19 people from eight households. In response, authorities have issued warnings for potential geological disasters in the vicinity.

China's susceptibility to climate-induced extremities is apparent as regions like Guizhou and neighboring provinces face prolonged rainstorms, exacerbated by climate change. Government data highlights 2024 as the hottest recorded year, indicating the growing threat of long heatwaves and heavy rains.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

