Reviving Baghdara: Udaipur's Crocodile Conservation Effort

Hindustan Zinc partners with Rajasthan's forest department to develop the Crocodile Conservation Reserve at Baghdara Park, investing Rs 5 crore to enhance habitats, implement water conservation, and improve eco-tourism infrastructure. The project includes afforestation, check dams, pathways, and amenities to benefit wildlife and boost the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:34 IST
Hindustan Zinc announced a significant partnership with Rajasthan's forest department on Thursday, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to advance the Crocodile Conservation Reserve at Baghdara Nature Park in Udaipur.

With a Rs 5 crore investment, the collaboration aims to enhance the park's ecosystem for crocodiles, improve water conservation, and develop infrastructure to support sustainable eco-tourism.

The partnership will undertake habitat restoration through various environmental initiatives such as afforestation, building check dams and ponds, and constructing pedestrian pathways and educational displays to facilitate access and learning. Hindustan Zinc will manage essential infrastructure enhancements, aiming to foster both conservation and tourism for economic and ecological benefits.

