Galactic Joust and Golden Dome: Two Power Plays in Space

Astronomers have observed two distant galaxies resembling knights jousting before a cosmic merger 11.4 billion years ago. Meanwhile, Trump's Golden Dome missile defense plan could militarize space, while FAA permits SpaceX's Starship to fly again, adjusting hazard zones after previous failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:28 IST
Astronomers have captured a rare cosmic event as two distant galaxies, each as sizeable as the Milky Way, appear to 'joust' before merging. This galactic dance took place 11.4 billion years ago, shortly after the universe's inception.

In another space development, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome initiative seeks to deploy a missile defense network composed of satellites and weapons orbiting Earth. This controversial plan could redefine space militarization, a concept that has been gaining traction over the past decade.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given SpaceX's Starship the green light for future launches. Following a previous test failure, the FAA redrew hazard zones, allowing the spacecraft, crucial for the U.S. space program, to resume flights soon from Texas.

