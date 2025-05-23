Left Menu

Galactic Joust, Trump's Space Defense, and SpaceX's Return: A Cosmic Update

Astronomers observe two ancient galaxies approaching a cosmic merger. President Trump's Golden Dome plan, costing $175 billion, aims for space militarization. SpaceX's Starship receives FAA clearance post-failure, with flight zones modified. These developments highlight significant shifts in space exploration and defense in the modern era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:28 IST
Astronomers have uncovered a cosmic spectacle as two galaxies, each boasting a star count comparable to the Milky Way, head toward an eventual merger. These galaxies, glimpsed through Chilean telescopes, are seen as they were 11.4 billion years ago, inviting comparisons to knights in a joust.

In a move that could redefine space relations, President Trump's Golden Dome missile defense proposal reignites a once-shelved initiative. At a projected cost of $175 billion, this network of satellites and weaponry promises to escalate the militarization of space, reshaping the dynamics between leading space-faring nations.

SpaceX's Starship, following its explosive test failure in March, has been cleared by the FAA for its next flight. The agency has amended debris hazard zones along the rocket's path, allowing Elon Musk's company to proceed with launches, marking a notable event in U.S. space endeavors.

