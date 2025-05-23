Galactic Joust, Trump's Space Defense, and SpaceX's Return: A Cosmic Update

Astronomers have uncovered a cosmic spectacle as two galaxies, each boasting a star count comparable to the Milky Way, head toward an eventual merger. These galaxies, glimpsed through Chilean telescopes, are seen as they were 11.4 billion years ago, inviting comparisons to knights in a joust.

In a move that could redefine space relations, President Trump's Golden Dome missile defense proposal reignites a once-shelved initiative. At a projected cost of $175 billion, this network of satellites and weaponry promises to escalate the militarization of space, reshaping the dynamics between leading space-faring nations.

SpaceX's Starship, following its explosive test failure in March, has been cleared by the FAA for its next flight. The agency has amended debris hazard zones along the rocket's path, allowing Elon Musk's company to proceed with launches, marking a notable event in U.S. space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)