India's Akashteer: Pioneering the Future of Air Defence

India’s Akashteer air defence system showcased its effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, gaining international attention. Spearheaded by DRDO, this automated system marks progress towards self-reliance in defence. While conventional warfare evolves, India prepares for a hybrid future with projects like the AMCA, exploring advanced technologies and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:34 IST
The indigenously developed 'Akashteer' air defence system took center stage during India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, demonstrating exceptional performance against nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. DRDO chief Samir V Kamat shared insights into the achievement, expressing confidence that this success will attract international interest.

Highlighted as a new frontier in India's war capabilities, the 'Akashteer' system is fully automated, integrating radar, sensor, and communication technologies into a mobile framework, providing seamless detection, tracking, and engagement of aerial threats like aircraft, drones, and missiles.

Amidst evolving warfare dynamics, Kamat emphasized the blend of traditional and emerging technologies in future conflicts. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project aims for induction by 2035, showcasing India’s commitment to cutting-edge innovations, including AI systems and stealth technology under development at the Aeronautical Development Agency.

