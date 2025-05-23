India's Akashteer: Pioneering the Future of Air Defence

The indigenously developed 'Akashteer' air defence system took center stage during India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, demonstrating exceptional performance against nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. DRDO chief Samir V Kamat shared insights into the achievement, expressing confidence that this success will attract international interest.

Highlighted as a new frontier in India's war capabilities, the 'Akashteer' system is fully automated, integrating radar, sensor, and communication technologies into a mobile framework, providing seamless detection, tracking, and engagement of aerial threats like aircraft, drones, and missiles.

Amidst evolving warfare dynamics, Kamat emphasized the blend of traditional and emerging technologies in future conflicts. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project aims for induction by 2035, showcasing India’s commitment to cutting-edge innovations, including AI systems and stealth technology under development at the Aeronautical Development Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)