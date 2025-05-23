Bolstering India's Walls: The Role of Murfor® Compact in Building Safety
Biltech Building Elements Limited promotes Murfor® Compact, a masonry reinforcement solution, to address wall collapse incidents in India. This high-tensile steel mesh enhances structural integrity against wind and seismic stress. With climate change impacting weather events, reinforcement is essential for safe construction practices across regions.
- Country:
- India
In light of increasing wall collapse incidents in Delhi NCR and across India, Biltech Building Elements Limited is highlighting the urgent need for wall reinforcement. The company is advocating for the use of Murfor® Compact, a masonry reinforcement technology, to combat the structural challenges posed by severe weather and seismic activity.
Recent fatalities due to collapsing walls underscore critical concerns about structural engineering in swiftly built structures. As climate change intensifies weather conditions and given India's seismic vulnerabilities, adopting preventive reinforcement measures has become vital.
Murfor® Compact, a high-tensile steel reinforcement mesh, is designed to be integrated within mortar joints to enhance masonry strength and durability. Its user-friendly nature requires no specialized training, allowing efficient installation during wall construction, proving indispensable in the pursuit of safer builds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Threat: Climate Change Amplifies Deadly Storms in U.S.
Seaweed Farming Joins Blue Carbon Frontline in Fight Against Climate Change
Summit's Call to Action: Climate Change and Mountain Futures
USDA Restores Climate Change Pages After Lawsuit
Himalayan Nations Unite: Tackling Climate Change and Protecting Big Cats