Left Menu

Bolstering India's Walls: The Role of Murfor® Compact in Building Safety

Biltech Building Elements Limited promotes Murfor® Compact, a masonry reinforcement solution, to address wall collapse incidents in India. This high-tensile steel mesh enhances structural integrity against wind and seismic stress. With climate change impacting weather events, reinforcement is essential for safe construction practices across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:06 IST
Bolstering India's Walls: The Role of Murfor® Compact in Building Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of increasing wall collapse incidents in Delhi NCR and across India, Biltech Building Elements Limited is highlighting the urgent need for wall reinforcement. The company is advocating for the use of Murfor® Compact, a masonry reinforcement technology, to combat the structural challenges posed by severe weather and seismic activity.

Recent fatalities due to collapsing walls underscore critical concerns about structural engineering in swiftly built structures. As climate change intensifies weather conditions and given India's seismic vulnerabilities, adopting preventive reinforcement measures has become vital.

Murfor® Compact, a high-tensile steel reinforcement mesh, is designed to be integrated within mortar joints to enhance masonry strength and durability. Its user-friendly nature requires no specialized training, allowing efficient installation during wall construction, proving indispensable in the pursuit of safer builds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025