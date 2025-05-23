Bolstering India's Walls: The Role of Murfor® Compact in Building Safety

In light of increasing wall collapse incidents in Delhi NCR and across India, Biltech Building Elements Limited is highlighting the urgent need for wall reinforcement. The company is advocating for the use of Murfor® Compact, a masonry reinforcement technology, to combat the structural challenges posed by severe weather and seismic activity.

Recent fatalities due to collapsing walls underscore critical concerns about structural engineering in swiftly built structures. As climate change intensifies weather conditions and given India's seismic vulnerabilities, adopting preventive reinforcement measures has become vital.

Murfor® Compact, a high-tensile steel reinforcement mesh, is designed to be integrated within mortar joints to enhance masonry strength and durability. Its user-friendly nature requires no specialized training, allowing efficient installation during wall construction, proving indispensable in the pursuit of safer builds.

(With inputs from agencies.)