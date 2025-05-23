Transforming Dwarka: DDA's Bold Footpath Facelift Initiative

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has embarked on an ambitious project to remodel all footpaths in Dwarka, a sub-city of India's capital. A new design drawn from Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards aims to revamp the pedestrian infrastructure comprehensively.

According to a tender floated by the DDA, the project includes extensive repairs, drainage enhancements, and the elevation of footpaths across major arterial roads. The estimated cost of this comprehensive revamp is pegged at Rs 35 crore, with a six-month deadline set for completion.

Residents, represented by Rakesh Gupta of the Federation of CGHS Dwarka Limited, have long voiced concerns over the deteriorating state of footpaths that are often broken or encroached upon. This project aims to resolve these issues, providing safer passage and less congestion.

