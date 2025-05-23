AI Takes Charge: Mumbai Speeds Up Drain Cleaning Before Monsoon

Mumbai gears up for the imminent monsoon season, as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde orders the expedited completion of drain cleaning across the city by June 7.

In a determined bid to avert water-clogging disasters, Shinde has mandated that all silt removal be completed within 48 hours, warning negligent officials of significant repercussions.

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and robotics, this massive clean-up operation is being conducted in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Railway administration, with additional infrastructure implemented in flood-prone areas.

