AI Takes Charge: Mumbai Speeds Up Drain Cleaning Before Monsoon
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has ordered the completion of drain cleaning in Mumbai by June 7, using AI and robots. With early monsoon signs, the BMC and Railways are coordinating efforts to ensure readiness. Flood-prone areas are also getting additional infrastructure for safety.
Mumbai gears up for the imminent monsoon season, as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde orders the expedited completion of drain cleaning across the city by June 7.
In a determined bid to avert water-clogging disasters, Shinde has mandated that all silt removal be completed within 48 hours, warning negligent officials of significant repercussions.
Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and robotics, this massive clean-up operation is being conducted in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Railway administration, with additional infrastructure implemented in flood-prone areas.
