Swift Response Teams Mobilized for Storm Cleanup in Delhi
The Public Works Department of Delhi has formed 11 rapid response teams to address emergencies involving uprooted trees due to recent storms. These teams, active until mid-September, consist of engineers working in shifts to ensure quick tree removal and reduce public inconvenience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has taken a proactive step by forming 11 quick response teams aimed at tackling emergencies caused by uprooted trees during storms, a move confirmed by an official statement.
This initiative comes as a direct response to recent severe weather incidents to minimize public inconvenience. "These teams are tasked with ensuring swift and coordinated tree removal," stated the PWD order.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms in May led to the uprooting of approximately 200 trees, prompting the department to assign three engineers per team, working in rotating shifts, from April to September 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
