Photographer Sebastiao Salgado's Last Frame: A Tribute to a Life Behind the Lens

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado has passed away at the age of 81 from leukemia, according to a statement by his family. Salgado's compelling black-and-white photographs, capturing workers and migrants, made him a pivotal figure in contemporary photography.

Salgado was born in 1944 in Aimores, Brazil, and initially trained as an economist. In the 1970s, he and his wife, Lelia Wanick Salgado, fled Brazil's oppressive military regime, settling in Paris where he began his journey in photography.

Salgado's work uniquely documented humanity's evolving relationship with nature, leaving a lasting impact on both the art world and global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)