Telangana CM Seeks Major Infrastructure Boost in Meeting with PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged for approval of several significant infrastructure projects.

These projects include the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, expansion in regional connectivity, enhancements in the semiconductor sector, and the Hyderabad-Bangalore defence manufacturing corridor. Reddy detailed Telangana's strategic importance in these sectors, showcasing its progress and future potential.

The Chief Minister stressed the necessity for prompt governmental approvals, underscoring missed opportunities due to delays. His comprehensive plan includes contributions from both state and central governments to ensure balanced development across these vital sectors.