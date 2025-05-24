Telangana CM Seeks Major Infrastructure Boost in Meeting with PM Modi
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss key infrastructure projects including Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, regional connectivity, semiconductor development, and the Hyderabad-Bangalore defence manufacturing corridor. Reddy emphasized the need for timely approvals and highlighted Telangana's potential in these sectors.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged for approval of several significant infrastructure projects.
These projects include the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, expansion in regional connectivity, enhancements in the semiconductor sector, and the Hyderabad-Bangalore defence manufacturing corridor. Reddy detailed Telangana's strategic importance in these sectors, showcasing its progress and future potential.
The Chief Minister stressed the necessity for prompt governmental approvals, underscoring missed opportunities due to delays. His comprehensive plan includes contributions from both state and central governments to ensure balanced development across these vital sectors.
