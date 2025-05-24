Himachal Pradesh Seeks Support for Self-Reliance and Tourism Development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressed for the release of funds pending to the state for a long time. Sukhu emphasized that releasing these dues on time would propel Himachal Pradesh towards self-reliance.

The Chief Minister showcased his vision to transform Himachal Pradesh into a prime tourist destination by developing a comprehensive tourism package. He also highlighted efforts to expand Kangra Airport, expecting an economic boost through increased tourist footfall.

Additionally, Sukhu underscored the state's rights in hydropower projects and advocated for fair royalties. He spoke about the state's energy policies and initiatives towards becoming a Green Energy State by 2026. Later, he engaged with Prime Minister Modi to discuss financial support and tourism initiatives aimed at achieving self-reliance by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)