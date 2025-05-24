Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks Support for Self-Reliance and Tourism Development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requested the release of pending funds at the Niti Aayog meeting, emphasized enhancing tourist attraction, and discussed state's energy policy and green initiatives. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of special funding for hill states to achieve self-reliance by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressed for the release of funds pending to the state for a long time. Sukhu emphasized that releasing these dues on time would propel Himachal Pradesh towards self-reliance.

The Chief Minister showcased his vision to transform Himachal Pradesh into a prime tourist destination by developing a comprehensive tourism package. He also highlighted efforts to expand Kangra Airport, expecting an economic boost through increased tourist footfall.

Additionally, Sukhu underscored the state's rights in hydropower projects and advocated for fair royalties. He spoke about the state's energy policies and initiatives towards becoming a Green Energy State by 2026. Later, he engaged with Prime Minister Modi to discuss financial support and tourism initiatives aimed at achieving self-reliance by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)

