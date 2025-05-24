Left Menu

Marine Fuel Spill Prompts Urgent Rescue Off Kerala Coast

A Liberian container vessel, MSC Elsa 3, listed several degrees off the Kerala coast, spilling marine fuel. Rescue operations are underway for the ship's 24 crew members, with nine already evacuated. The public is warned against touching any washed ashore cargo or oil spill and to inform authorities immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Liberian container vessel, MSC Elsa 3, listed several degrees off the Kerala coast on Saturday afternoon, causing its cargo, including marine fuel, to spill into the sea.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning to the public against handling any cargo or oil spill that may wash ashore. They urged people to alert the police if they observe any such material.

Rescue operations, led by the Indian Coast Guard, are underway. Nine of the 24 crew members are in liferafts, with efforts ongoing to rescue the remaining crew. Medical assistance is being provided to the evacuated crew on Coast Guard vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

