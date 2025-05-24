Marine Fuel Spill Prompts Urgent Rescue Off Kerala Coast

A Liberian container vessel, MSC Elsa 3, listed several degrees off the Kerala coast on Saturday afternoon, causing its cargo, including marine fuel, to spill into the sea.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning to the public against handling any cargo or oil spill that may wash ashore. They urged people to alert the police if they observe any such material.

Rescue operations, led by the Indian Coast Guard, are underway. Nine of the 24 crew members are in liferafts, with efforts ongoing to rescue the remaining crew. Medical assistance is being provided to the evacuated crew on Coast Guard vessels.

