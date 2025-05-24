Left Menu

Kerala Coast Faces Cargo Spill Crisis from Listing Vessel

A Liberian vessel carrying marine fuel spilled its cargo into the sea, 38 nautical miles from Kerala's coast. The Coast Guard initiated rescue operations for the 24-member crew, with nine already in liferafts. Locals are warned not to touch the cargo if it washes ashore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:14 IST
A Liberian-flagged container vessel, loaded with marine fuel, experienced severe listing 38 nautical miles off Kerala's coast, leading to a cargo spill, officials confirmed.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) alerted the public to avoid contact with any cargo or oil that might reach the shore and to inform authorities immediately. Rescue operations for the distressed ship are in full swing, with nine of the 24 crew members already secured in liferafts.

The Indian Coast Guard is coordinating ongoing rescue efforts and has deployed additional liferafts to evacuate the remaining crew. Medical aid has been dispatched, and directives for salvage operations have been issued by the DG Shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

