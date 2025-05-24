Kerala Coast Faces Cargo Spill Crisis from Listing Vessel

A Liberian-flagged container vessel, loaded with marine fuel, experienced severe listing 38 nautical miles off Kerala's coast, leading to a cargo spill, officials confirmed.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) alerted the public to avoid contact with any cargo or oil that might reach the shore and to inform authorities immediately. Rescue operations for the distressed ship are in full swing, with nine of the 24 crew members already secured in liferafts.

The Indian Coast Guard is coordinating ongoing rescue efforts and has deployed additional liferafts to evacuate the remaining crew. Medical aid has been dispatched, and directives for salvage operations have been issued by the DG Shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)