Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Worker at Highway 66 Construction Site
A 27-year-old construction worker named Biyas from Jharkhand died after getting trapped in earth and an iron rod while working on National Highway 66. The incident occurred during the construction of a concrete wall in Chalakkunu. The body was later sent to the district hospital mortuary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident claimed the life of a 27-year-old construction worker from Jharkhand at the National Highway 66 project site in Chalakkunu on Saturday evening. Police confirmed that the deceased was named Biyas.
The tragedy unfolded as the construction team was working on a concrete wall lining when the earth unexpectedly caved in, trapping Biyas between sand and an iron rod. Efforts to rescue him proved futile.
Authorities have since moved Biyas' body to the district hospital's mortuary. The mishap highlights concerns over safety measures at the construction site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Highway Mishap: Policemen Injured in Escort Vehicle Accident
Tribunal Awards Compensation to Boy for Permanent Disability Due to Bus Accident
Chhattisgarh Government Responds to Tragic Road Accident
Tragic Accident: School Bus Sparks Chaos at Bhopal Intersection
Tragic Collision: Fatal Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh