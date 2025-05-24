Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Worker at Highway 66 Construction Site

A fatal accident claimed the life of a 27-year-old construction worker from Jharkhand at the National Highway 66 project site in Chalakkunu on Saturday evening. Police confirmed that the deceased was named Biyas.

The tragedy unfolded as the construction team was working on a concrete wall lining when the earth unexpectedly caved in, trapping Biyas between sand and an iron rod. Efforts to rescue him proved futile.

Authorities have since moved Biyas' body to the district hospital's mortuary. The mishap highlights concerns over safety measures at the construction site.

(With inputs from agencies.)