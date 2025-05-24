Left Menu

Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu District

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district witnessed significant vehicular damage after flash floods, attributed to intense rainfall. Key roads were blocked, but no casualties were reported. Videos capturing the chaos circulated online. The meteorological office forecasted further thunderstorms and rainfall across various regions, maintaining a state-wide weather caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:54 IST
Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flash floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, damaging approximately 20-25 roadside vehicles amidst heavy rains, according to local officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nirmand, Manmohan Singh, confirmed that while damages were extensive, no casualties were reported. The floods, primarily affecting the dry Sharshaya Nallah near Jagat Khana, underscored the region's vulnerability to natural disasters.

The Hindustan-Tibet Road, part of National Highway-5, faced closures between Rampur and Kinnaur due to hill debris. As videos of the flood's impact went viral, authorities clarified that the incident resulted from heavy rains rather than a cloudburst. The local meteorological centre issued a yellow warning for potential thunderstorms and predicted scattered rainfall across the region in the coming days.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025