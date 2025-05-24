Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu District
Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district witnessed significant vehicular damage after flash floods, attributed to intense rainfall. Key roads were blocked, but no casualties were reported. Videos capturing the chaos circulated online. The meteorological office forecasted further thunderstorms and rainfall across various regions, maintaining a state-wide weather caution.
Flash floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, damaging approximately 20-25 roadside vehicles amidst heavy rains, according to local officials.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nirmand, Manmohan Singh, confirmed that while damages were extensive, no casualties were reported. The floods, primarily affecting the dry Sharshaya Nallah near Jagat Khana, underscored the region's vulnerability to natural disasters.
The Hindustan-Tibet Road, part of National Highway-5, faced closures between Rampur and Kinnaur due to hill debris. As videos of the flood's impact went viral, authorities clarified that the incident resulted from heavy rains rather than a cloudburst. The local meteorological centre issued a yellow warning for potential thunderstorms and predicted scattered rainfall across the region in the coming days.