Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Severe floods in New South Wales, Australia, have led to the use of helicopters to deliver emergency feed to isolated farmers. The disaster has caused five deaths, damaged thousands of properties, and left tens of thousands stranded as recovery efforts commence in the flood-affected regions.

  • Australia

In the wake of devastating floods in Australia's New South Wales, helicopters were deployed on Sunday to airlift emergency feed to farmers stranded by rising waters. The natural disaster has claimed five lives and isolated tens of thousands in the southeast of the continent.

Clean-up operations have begun in affected areas such as the mid-north coast, where relentless rains resulted in flooded communities, displaced livestock, and destroyed homes. An estimated 10,000 properties have suffered damage, according to authorities.

Despite water levels beginning to recede, about 32,000 residents remain isolated. Emergency services are utilizing helicopters to deliver essential supplies, with reports of 43 helicopter drops and about 130 deliveries by other means. In recent years, Australia has experienced increased extreme weather events, a trend some attribute to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

