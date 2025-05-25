Left Menu

Monsoon Alert: Intense Rainfall Expected in Konkan and Western Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Konkan and western Maharashtra, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Making landfall in southern Maharashtra, the monsoon is bringing pre-monsoon showers to Mumbai and surrounding regions. Strong thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected, particularly in districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert for parts of Konkan and western Maharashtra, warning of substantial rainfall over the coming days. An orange alert has been declared, signaling the need for emergency preparedness in regions such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The alert, which forecasts rain between 50-60 kmph alongside lightning and thunderstorms, is valid for a varying duration across different districts. It extends over five days for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the hilly areas of Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune, but is effective only on May 25 and 26 for Raigad.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has experienced some pre-monsoon showers with measured rainfall in different sections of the city. As these regions brace for severe weather, residents are advised to stay alert for potential disruptions.

