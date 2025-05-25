Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Woman's Life in Uttar Pradesh Village

A tragic incident occurred in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh, where a leopard attacked and killed a woman named Zahira while she slept on her house's roof with her children. Despite the children's efforts to save her, Zahira died instantly. Authorities have offered immediate assistance to the family.

Updated: 25-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:48 IST
A tragic event unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district as a leopard attack claimed the life of a woman in a village under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, official sources reported on Sunday.

The attack occurred on Saturday night when Zahira, aged 48, was attacked by a leopard while sleeping on the open roof of her residence in Ayodhyapurva village, situated in the Sujauli forest range, according to Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshankar.

The incident, which took place in the Sujauli forest range within the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, saw Zahira falling onto an adjacent field. Her two children were present and attempted to save her, creating a commotion that eventually caused the leopard to flee. Despite their efforts, Zahira died on the spot. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities provided Rs 10,000 in immediate assistance to her family.

