Kerala Coastline Under Threat: Cargo Ship Sinks, Triggering Oil Spill

A Liberian cargo ship capsized off Kerala's coast, leading to a significant oil spill and hazardous cargo threat. The Indian Coast Guard is actively working to contain the oil leak, with all crew members rescued. Statewide alerts are issued as officials brace for environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Liberian cargo carrier, bearing 640 containers, of which 13 contained hazardous materials, sank off the Kerala coast early Sunday, causing an oil leak, a top Kerala official announced. All crew members aboard were safely rescued by a Navy vessel, but statewide alerts were issued to prevent further risk.

In a statement, the Coast Guard indicated the ship 'MSC ELSA 3' capsized, creating an oil slick moving at approximately three kilometers per hour. Officials are preparing for environmental repercussions, particularly as the vessel carried substantial amounts of diesel and furnace oil, plus hazardous substances like calcium carbide.

Steps are underway to mitigate the ecological toll, with the Coast Guard coordinating efforts involving aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill mapping. Regional administration emphasizes the potential environmental hazards along Kerala's biodiverse and tourism-rich coastline, focusing on vigilance and prompt response to drifting containers or oil.

