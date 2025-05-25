Tragic Discovery: Five Skiers Found on Swiss Glacier

In a tragic discovery, authorities have found the bodies of five skiers on the Adler Glacier, situated near the Swiss resort town of Zermatt. The grim find came after two hikers spotted abandoned skis near the Rimpfischhorn, a prominent 4,000-meter peak in the Valais Alps.

Valais cantonal police confirmed the victims were located through aerial and ground searches conducted over the weekend. Formal identifications are currently in progress, and officials have yet to release the nationalities of those involved.

The incident has prompted an investigation to ascertain the circumstances behind the accident. Weather conditions and recent avalanche activity in the area are key focuses of the ongoing probe.