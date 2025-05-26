Monsoon Bliss: Early Rains Boost India's Agricultural Prospects

The southernmost state of Kerala, India, witnessed an unexpected early arrival of monsoon rains, beginning eight days ahead of the typical schedule. This marked the earliest onset in the last 16 years, hinting at a promising agricultural season and alleviating the harsh heatwave conditions.

Generally, the monsoons commence their journey across Kerala by June 1 and spread nationwide by mid-July. However, this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the monsoon reaching Kerala on May 24, the earliest since 2009.

This early onset could enhance agricultural productivity as it progresses to other regions, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and parts of the northeast. Abundant precipitation aids farmers, particularly in the south and central areas, in early crop planting, likely boosting crop yields.

