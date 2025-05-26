Surging Waters: Bhavani River Reservoir's Rising Inflow

Heavy rain and upstream dam releases have caused a surge in the inflow to the Lower Bhavani Project Reservoir, officials reported. The dam, which spans River Bhavani at Bhavanisagar, is receiving 15,657 cusecs of water.

By Monday morning, water in the reservoir stood at 71.72 feet, as opposed to its total capacity of 105 feet, according to the Water Resource Department. Inflow has increased due to the discharge from Pillur Dam and rainfall in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore areas.

The reservoir's capacity is now at 11.77 tmc feet. Ensuring agricultural needs, 300 cusecs are dispatched to Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canals, while 100 cusecs are allocated to Bhavani River for local drinking water demands. Officials note that recent rains have also supported the wildlife in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.