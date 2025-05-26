Delhi's Commitment: No Slum Demolitions Without Permanent Housing
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has warned officials of consequences if waterlogging occurs in areas under their responsibility. Gupta assured that no slums will be demolished without providing permanent housing. The government has allocated significant funds for improvements in slum areas, promising better facilities for all residents.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a stern warning to officials, emphasizing accountability for waterlogging incidents in their respective jurisdictions. Speaking in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta highlighted recent actions taken against officials after the Minto Bridge underpass submerged during heavy rainfalls last month.
In a move to allay fears, Gupta promised that no slum demolitions would occur in Delhi unless alternative permanent housing solutions were provided. Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party for spreading misinformation through social media, she pledged substantial budget allocations for improving living conditions in slums.
Gupta announced a Rs 700 crore budget for slum development, covering essential infrastructure needs such as sanitation and parks. Addressing slum dwellers directly, she committed to providing them with permanent housing, ensuring their safety and access to necessary facilities in the meantime.
