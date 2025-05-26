Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Thane and Palghar

Heavy rainfall in Thane and Palghar districts caused road closures and resident relocations. Precautionary measures were taken, including halting traffic on Raite bridge and moving 50 Ambernath residents. Authorities urged timely communication of incidents to media as the weather situation remains closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains battered Thane and Palghar districts on Monday, forcing authorities to shut down key roads and evacuate residents in areas prone to flooding, according to officials.

Sachin Shejal, Kalyan Tehsildar, announced the suspension of traffic on the Raite bridge on Kalyan-Murbad road due to the Ulhas river's rising water levels. Although the river hadn't overflowed, the precautionary measure diverted traffic via Titwala. Meanwhile, Ambernath authorities relocated 50 residents from Swabhiman Chali near the riverbanks to nearby BSUP Buildings.

Former municipal council president Ram Patkar reported waterlogging in Kulgaon-Badlapur's low-lying areas, though no serious incidents occurred. Thane District Information Officer Manoj Shivaji Sanap emphasized immediate information dissemination during the monsoon to keep the media informed, while Palghar's Chief of District Disaster Management, Vivekanand Kadam, confirmed ongoing monitoring.

