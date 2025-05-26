Agricultural Collapse in Gaza Threatens Food Security

The agricultural landscape of Gaza is facing a severe crisis as less than five percent of its cropland remains cultivatable, as revealed in a United Nations assessment released on Monday. The restrictions and destruction have dramatically reduced food production, intensifying the threat of famine in the region.

According to Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization, this devastation represents not just a loss of infrastructure but a complete breakdown of Gaza's agrifood system. The joint assessment with the U.N. Satellite Centre underscores a dire situation affecting food security.

The findings highlight the urgent need for international intervention to restore and support Gaza's agricultural infrastructure and ensure food security for the population.