Agricultural Collapse in Gaza Threatens Food Security

The U.N. reports that damage and access restrictions allow cultivation on less than five percent of Gaza's cropland, worsening food production and heightening famine risks. Beth Bechdol from the Food and Agriculture Organization highlights the collapse of Gaza's agrifood system, marking a significant loss beyond infrastructure.

The agricultural landscape of Gaza is facing a severe crisis as less than five percent of its cropland remains cultivatable, as revealed in a United Nations assessment released on Monday. The restrictions and destruction have dramatically reduced food production, intensifying the threat of famine in the region.

According to Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization, this devastation represents not just a loss of infrastructure but a complete breakdown of Gaza's agrifood system. The joint assessment with the U.N. Satellite Centre underscores a dire situation affecting food security.

The findings highlight the urgent need for international intervention to restore and support Gaza's agricultural infrastructure and ensure food security for the population.

