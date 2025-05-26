Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon Heralds Rainfall Across Bengal

South Bengal witnessed light to moderate rainfall as a precursor to the Southwest Monsoon. A low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal may cause heavy rain from May 28. The monsoon is advancing further into northeastern regions and parts of West Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported light to moderate rainfall in South Bengal on Monday, signaling the Southwest Monsoon's approach. The monsoon is advancing through parts of the northeast, indicating changing weather patterns across the region.

Weather officials predict a low-pressure zone will form over the Bay of Bengal around May 27. This development is expected to result in heavy rainfall starting May 28 in various districts, intensifying weather activities in the area.

The city recorded 2.4 mm of rain since morning, with light to moderate showers forecasted in several nearby districts over the next day. The conditions remain favorable for further monsoon progression, potentially bringing thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and moisture-rich air in the coming days.

