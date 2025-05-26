India Sets New Benchmark with World's Highest Resolution Weather Forecasting System

In a significant stride for meteorology, India unveiled the Bharat Forecasting System (BFS) on Monday, characterized by its unprecedented six-kilometer spatial resolution. This home-grown system, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), propels India into the ranks of global leaders in precise weather prediction.

The system is set to become operational from the monsoon season, promising more localized and accurate forecasts. Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the initiative as a hallmark of India's ascent in global meteorological capabilities, predicting substantial economic benefits.

Equipped with the Arka supercomputer, which processes data significantly faster than its predecessor, the BFS will enhance various sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and aviation. This innovation marks a pivotal advancement in India's weather prediction technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)