India Sets New Benchmark with World's Highest Resolution Weather Forecasting System

India launched an advanced weather forecasting system called Bharat Forecasting System (BFS) with a resolution of six km, surpassing global standards. Developed by the IITM, it promises enhanced accuracy in predictions and supports various sectors including agriculture, disaster management, and aviation. The system runs efficiently on the newly installed supercomputer Arka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:09 IST
India Sets New Benchmark with World's Highest Resolution Weather Forecasting System
In a significant stride for meteorology, India unveiled the Bharat Forecasting System (BFS) on Monday, characterized by its unprecedented six-kilometer spatial resolution. This home-grown system, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), propels India into the ranks of global leaders in precise weather prediction.

The system is set to become operational from the monsoon season, promising more localized and accurate forecasts. Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the initiative as a hallmark of India's ascent in global meteorological capabilities, predicting substantial economic benefits.

Equipped with the Arka supercomputer, which processes data significantly faster than its predecessor, the BFS will enhance various sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and aviation. This innovation marks a pivotal advancement in India's weather prediction technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

