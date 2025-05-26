Left Menu

Reviving the Depths: Groundwater Surge in Uttar Pradesh

Groundwater levels in 566 development blocks across Uttar Pradesh have improved thanks to the state government's new water policy and technological innovations. A significant recovery is noted in 29 districts. The number of overexploited blocks has reduced, showcasing the effectiveness of policy measures and public involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The groundwater situation in Uttar Pradesh has seen significant improvement, according to a recent official statement. Thanks to a new water policy and technological advancements, 566 of the state's 826 development blocks now enjoy safe levels of groundwater.

This remarkable progress, particularly noteworthy in districts like Lucknow and Barabanki, results from dedicated efforts by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The number of overexploited blocks has decreased notably from 82 in 2017 to just 50 currently.

Innovative tools such as piezometers and Digital Water Level Recorders have been installed for accurate, real-time monitoring, aiding informed decision-making. The state continues efforts with the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department to manage groundwater sustainably both in rural and urban areas.

