Leopard in Saharanpur: Village on High Alert as Search Ensues
A leopard sighting in Bastam village, Uttar Pradesh, has prompted the forest department to launch a comprehensive search operation. The situation has created tension among local residents, leading to a community-wide alert. Authorities are employing drones and other methods to safely capture the elusive big cat.
A leopard sighting in Saharanpur's Bastam village has incited fear and concern among local residents, as confirmed by officials. The encounter occurred on a Monday morning, with some villagers capturing the big cat on mobile phones.
In response, the forest department has launched an extensive search operation using drone cameras to locate the predator. Additional assistance has been provided by the Deoband police.
Authorities urge caution among villagers and have issued alerts to neighboring villages. Efforts are ongoing to safely capture the leopard, including potential use of cages and trap cameras if necessary.
