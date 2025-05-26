Left Menu

Kerala Coast Oil Spill Response Amidst Sunken Vessel Cargo Concerns

A sunken vessel off the Kerala coast has resulted in a thin oil spill, with hazardous cargo on board, including calcium carbide. High-seas and weather conditions complicate cleanup efforts. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board is coordinating with various agencies to mitigate environmental threats and prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:20 IST
Kerala Coast Oil Spill Response Amidst Sunken Vessel Cargo Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's coastal authorities continue to face challenges as efforts to mitigate thin oil spillage from a sunken ship are hampered by high seas. The ship, which went down with hazardous cargo, including calcium carbide, poses environmental risks, stated Sreekala S, chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KPCB).

In a high-level meeting, officials reviewed ongoing response measures. Aircraft are now deploying dispersants, as rough waves prevent ships from doing so. Sreekala emphasized the readiness of state agencies to tackle potential beach contamination, outlining plans to transport oil-contaminated sand to a disposal facility.

Monitoring remains intensive from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, as the KPCB collaborates with the State Disaster Management Authority and Coast Guard to place boomers to prevent the spill from threatening local lakes. Meanwhile, concerns about the chemical cargo have prompted additional safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025