Kerala Coast Oil Spill Response Amidst Sunken Vessel Cargo Concerns

Kerala's coastal authorities continue to face challenges as efforts to mitigate thin oil spillage from a sunken ship are hampered by high seas. The ship, which went down with hazardous cargo, including calcium carbide, poses environmental risks, stated Sreekala S, chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KPCB).

In a high-level meeting, officials reviewed ongoing response measures. Aircraft are now deploying dispersants, as rough waves prevent ships from doing so. Sreekala emphasized the readiness of state agencies to tackle potential beach contamination, outlining plans to transport oil-contaminated sand to a disposal facility.

Monitoring remains intensive from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, as the KPCB collaborates with the State Disaster Management Authority and Coast Guard to place boomers to prevent the spill from threatening local lakes. Meanwhile, concerns about the chemical cargo have prompted additional safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)