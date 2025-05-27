The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched its first-ever International Conference on Stakeholder Engagement for Nuclear Power Programmes, drawing over 627 participants from 81 countries and 17 international organizations to Vienna, Austria. The five-day event marks a pivotal moment in the international nuclear community’s efforts to promote transparent, inclusive, and science-based conversations around nuclear energy.

From government officials to Indigenous community leaders, and from financial experts to NGOs, the conference is fostering deep, cross-sectoral dialogue to shape how nuclear energy is perceived, communicated, and developed in the 21st century. It seeks to support newcomer countries and established nuclear states alike in building stakeholder trust and strengthening public confidence as global energy systems undergo rapid transformation.

Opening Dialogue: A Cinematic and Scientific Fusion

The conference began with a powerful dialogue between IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and filmmaker Robert Stone, whose 2013 documentary Pandora’s Promise reignited the nuclear debate in the aftermath of Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi accident. The film challenged prevailing anti-nuclear sentiment and promoted nuclear energy as a clean, reliable, and sustainable energy solution.

Moderated by Isabelle Boemeke—known widely by her online moniker Isodope, a leading influencer in pro-nuclear advocacy—the discussion addressed how nuclear energy can play a critical role in climate change mitigation, energy security, and technological progress.

“We are not nuclear lobbyists. What we believe is that the peaceful use of nuclear energy is a beneficial thing,” said Grossi. “You may have it or not, but the very first step should be an enlightened, honest debate about how countries can benefit.”

A New Global Consensus on Nuclear Power

The event comes on the heels of a major turning point: the pledge at COP28 in Dubai to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, endorsed by over 30 countries. This resurgence in nuclear momentum is reshaping global energy policies. Yet, stakeholders emphasize that success hinges on effective communication, public engagement, and stakeholder inclusivity—especially for countries newly exploring nuclear power options.

Robert Stone noted, “The energy demand across the world is rising dramatically. While renewables are expanding, they haven't decreased fossil fuel use significantly. The share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix has remained largely unchanged since 2000. Nuclear is absolutely necessary to shift that balance.”

Diverse Voices on Day One: Shared Experiences, Local Solutions

The conference’s opening day featured three robust panel discussions:

Panel 1 focused on multi-stakeholder dialogue, with speakers from Argentina, Belgium, Finland, Jordan, Kenya, the U.S., and the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation in Canada. These voices shared experiences on engaging local host communities, fighting misinformation, and using education-based incentives such as scholarships to garner public support.

Panel 2 brought seasoned professionals together to reflect on decades of stakeholder engagement lessons—including the evolution of public relations strategies, industry communications, and collaborative frameworks that have improved trust and participation across nuclear initiatives.

Panel 3 spotlighted newcomer countries—notably Bangladesh, Egypt, and Türkiye, all currently building their first nuclear power plants. These presentations underscored the role of transparency, local partnerships, and proactive information-sharing in winning public trust during early-stage nuclear deployment.

Community Engagement in Focus: Special Event for Mayors

A unique highlight of the week will be the event titled "Nuclear Communities and Mayors in Focus" on 27 May. It will convene around 80 mayors and community representatives from regions hosting nuclear facilities worldwide. The session aims to create a peer-learning platform for municipal leaders to share challenges, solutions, and best practices in engaging their constituencies on nuclear issues—from safety assurance to economic development.

This initiative reflects the growing acknowledgment that local governments and communities are at the frontline of nuclear engagement and must be fully integrated into national decision-making processes.

Nuclear Pop! Art Contest: Redefining the Nuclear Narrative

Adding a creative dimension to the conference, the Nuclear Pop! Art Contest, curated by Generation Atomic, is on display at IAEA headquarters. Inspired by the spirit of 1960s pop art, the contest challenged artists worldwide to transform nuclear energy’s public image from one dominated by fear and disaster to one defined by innovation, sustainability, and progress.

More than 400 submissions were received, and selected artworks are being showcased throughout the week. The initiative reinforces the idea that public perceptions of science and technology can be reshaped not only through facts, but also through culture and storytelling.

Looking Ahead: Building a Collaborative Nuclear Future

As stakeholder engagement becomes increasingly critical in the global energy transition, the IAEA’s inaugural conference underscores the importance of shared knowledge, mutual understanding, and inclusive participation. With over 30 countries considering or pursuing new nuclear programmes, this platform will play a vital role in guiding both policy and public perception moving forward.

As Isabelle Boemeke concluded, “We are living in a unique moment where public acceptance, government backing, and venture capital are all aligning behind nuclear. We need to keep sharing the stories and engaging with communities to truly harness this momentum.”