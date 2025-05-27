Left Menu

Heavy Rains Disrupt Life Across Kerala

Continuous heavy rains have paralyzed daily life in Kerala, affecting train schedules, flooding low-lying areas, and causing traffic disruptions. With infrastructure damaged and homes flooded, over 607 houses are reportedly destroyed. An orange weather alert has been issued across multiple districts, indicating severe rain and thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:06 IST
In Kerala, persistent heavy rains have severely disrupted normal life, affecting transportation and causing widespread flooding. Public transportation has been hit hard, with trains like the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Vande Bharat and Parasuram Express experiencing significant delays due to waterlogged tracks and fallen debris.

Northern districts faced particular challenges, including an electric line collapse on the Kozhikode-Areekode track. Authorities and local residents reported that rivers continue to swell, submerging homes, particularly in the Wayanad district, prompting evacuations to relief camps.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy rains across several districts and triggering safety warnings and protests over power outages. The ongoing deluge has destroyed 607 homes and continues to pose significant safety risks across the region.

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

