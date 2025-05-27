Lessons from the Credit Suisse Crisis: The Rapid Erosion of Stability

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin reflected on the swift destabilization brought about by the 2023 Credit Suisse crisis, emphasizing how fragile the banking sector can be.

His remarks come as the government readies proposals to bolster UBS, which absorbed the failing Credit Suisse, ensuring it adheres to more rigorous capital standards.

The move aims to mitigate risks and enhance resilience in the financial sector, particularly for institutions deemed critical to the Swiss economy.