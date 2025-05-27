Left Menu

Massive Encroachment Crackdown in Tughlakabad

Delhi Government authorities launched a significant anti-encroachment operation in Harkesh Nagar, part of the Tughlakabad Assembly constituency, demolishing illegal constructions. The move, met with resident and shop owner dismay, prompted a heavy police presence to ensure order during the bulldozing of unauthorised shops and shanties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Government's recent efforts target illegal structures in Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad, under a significant anti-encroachment operation launched on Tuesday.

Authorities employed bulldozers to effectively dismantle hundreds of unauthorised shops and roadside shanties, drawing both public ire and a strong law enforcement response.

As residents and business owners voiced their protests, a substantial police force remained on standby to maintain peace during the controversial drive.

