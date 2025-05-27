Left Menu

Swift Action Contained: No Oil Reached Kerala Shores from Sunken Liberian Ship

The Indian Coast Guard has confirmed no oil reached Kerala's shores following the sinking of a Liberian cargo ship. The ship went down with hazardous material and fuel, prompting extensive containment efforts by the Coast Guard, aided by multiple assets, to control the oil spill effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:29 IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has successfully managed to prevent any oil from reaching the Kerala coast after a Liberian cargo ship sank offshore. The ship went down with 640 containers, some containing hazardous materials, posing a significant threat to the coastal environment.

A Defence Public Relations Officer communicated via social media that the oil spill situation remains under control, thanks to the deployment of multiple Coast Guard assets. Surveillance and pollution response operations have been intensified to ensure the containment of the spill.

The ship, MSC ELSA 3, sank approximately 15 nautical miles off Kochi due to flooding, leading to concerns as the oil drifted toward the shore at a rate of three kilometers per hour. Prompt action by ICG has managed the situation effectively, and rescue operations ensured the safety of all crew members.

