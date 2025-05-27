Uttar Pradesh's Water Quality Revolution: A 70% Improvement

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has reported a remarkable improvement in the state's water quality, with figures indicating a 70% enhancement from 2023 to 2024, according to the state government. This progress is attributed to state-led initiatives and stringent monitoring systems aimed at combating water pollution.

In its 2024 report, the UPPCB detailed significant strides at 120 of the 176 locations tested, highlighting the effectiveness of strategies under programs such as the Namami Gange Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The state's wastewater treatment capabilities have expanded, with 152 sewage treatment plants installed, 141 of which are operational and 126 meeting environmental standards.

Despite advancements, challenges remain, and the state continues to enforce compliance and impose fines on non-compliant facilities. Efforts to recover environmental penalties are ongoing. The government is steadfast in its mission to protect major rivers, including the Ganga and Yamuna, through rigorous regulation of industrial discharge.

