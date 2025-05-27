Left Menu

Anil Kumble: From Cricket Pitch to Forest Conservation Ambassador

Former cricketer Anil Kumble is named the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador, aiming to raise awareness about conservation. Minister Eshwar B Khandre outlined recent government efforts in forest development, including planting millions of saplings and reclaiming forest land. A new park project near Yelahanka is also underway.

Former cricketer Anil Kumble has been appointed as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador, as announced by Eshwar B Khandre, the Forest, Biology and Environment Minister, on Tuesday.

Khandre celebrated Kumble's dedication to wildlife conservation, noting his previous role as Vice-President of the Karnataka Wildlife Board. 'Kumble is internationally renowned and will spread awareness about forest conservation,' Khandre stated. The cricketer expressed his gratitude, emphasizing his commitment to promoting biodiversity and supporting frontline forest personnel.

Highlighting his two-year achievements, Khandre mentioned planting over 8.5 crore saplings and clearing 128 acres of encroached forest land in Bengaluru. Plans for a new park in Madappanahalli are underway, with a foundation to be laid soon. The government is also fighting to reclaim 444 acres of forest land from HMT in a Supreme Court case.

