Green Tribunal Mandates Compliance on Tree Transplantation for Delhi-Meerut RRTS

The National Green Tribunal has mandated the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to adhere to conditions set by the Delhi High Court for the felling or transplantation of 36 trees in a South Delhi colony. This action is tied to the development of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Previously, the Delhi High Court granted permission for the removal or transplantation of 144 trees, mandating compensatory planting of 1,440 indigenous trees. The NCRTC has already transplanted 99 trees and removed 17, focusing the current plea on 36 remaining trees obstructing the RRTS project.

The Tribunal noted that the High Court had already investigated the environmental impact and compensatory measures. The NCRTC must comply with these provisions to ensure the project's advancement while addressing ecological concerns raised by the Resident Welfare Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)