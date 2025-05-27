Japan's Radioactive Soil: A Symbol of Safety or Public Concern?

Japan has announced a controversial plan to utilize slightly radioactive soil, stored from the Fukushima disaster, at flower beds outside Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's office. The soil, collected during an extensive decontamination process, has been deemed safe for reuse and aims to demonstrate safety to the public.

Following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan accumulated millions of cubic metres of radioactive materials, including the soil, which is in interim storage. While the government asserts the safety of reusing this soil, protests have led to the withdrawal of plans to use it in public parks.

Under guidelines from the Environment Ministry, endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the soil will be repurposed for infrastructure projects. Public skepticism remains high, and Japan faces a deadline of 2045 to find disposal solutions for the remaining material.