SpaceX Starship Edges Closer to Multiplanet Ambitions Amid Setbacks

SpaceX's Starship, central to Elon Musk's dream of human settlements beyond Earth, launched from Texas for its ninth uncrewed test flight, surpassing recent ill-fated efforts. This mission intended to demonstrate the reuse of its Super Heavy rocket booster.

The launch saw the rocket ascend spectacularly against the evening sky. Although the first stage separated successfully, SpaceX lost contact with the booster as it descended, likely resulting in an ocean plunge rather than a planned splashdown.

While reaching its intended suborbital path, the upper-stage Starship encountered mishaps, including payload doors failing to open. Despite the setback, Musk's roadmap for human Mars expeditions continues, bolstered by NASA's support for the moon mission.