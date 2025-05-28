Tragic Discovery: Boat Washes Ashore with Remains Linked to Mali

Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have made a grim discovery on Canouan island, where a vessel washed ashore containing the remains of 11 people. Superintendent Junior Simmons reported the boat was found with passports suggesting the deceased may be from Mali. Investigations are still in progress to confirm their identities.

The local police received an alert about the 45-foot vessel in Little Bay on Monday morning. The remains, in an advanced state of decomposition, have since been transported to mainland St. Vincent for further forensic analysis and investigative procedures.

This tragic event mirrors a similar incident in nearby St. Kitts and Nevis earlier this year, where 19 bodies were discovered, also linked to Mali. The perilous Atlantic Ocean, with its strong westerly currents, remains one of the most dangerous maritime routes in the world.