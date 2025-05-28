Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Boat Washes Ashore with Remains Linked to Mali

Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have found a beached vessel on Canouan island with remains of 11 people, believed to be from Mali. Local police are investigating the incident, and the deceased arrived on the archipelago from a perilous journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingstown | Updated: 28-05-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 07:34 IST
Tragic Discovery: Boat Washes Ashore with Remains Linked to Mali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have made a grim discovery on Canouan island, where a vessel washed ashore containing the remains of 11 people. Superintendent Junior Simmons reported the boat was found with passports suggesting the deceased may be from Mali. Investigations are still in progress to confirm their identities.

The local police received an alert about the 45-foot vessel in Little Bay on Monday morning. The remains, in an advanced state of decomposition, have since been transported to mainland St. Vincent for further forensic analysis and investigative procedures.

This tragic event mirrors a similar incident in nearby St. Kitts and Nevis earlier this year, where 19 bodies were discovered, also linked to Mali. The perilous Atlantic Ocean, with its strong westerly currents, remains one of the most dangerous maritime routes in the world.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025