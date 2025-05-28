Shandong Chemical Plant Blast Sparks Safety Concerns
Residents of a village near a chemical plant in Shandong, China, are concerned over toxic fallout following a blast that killed five people. Smoke continues to rise as authorities test air quality. Nineteen were injured and six are missing after the explosion at Shandong Youdao Chemical.
Concern grows among residents near a chemical plant in Shandong, China, after a deadly explosion left them fearing toxic exposure. On Wednesday, villagers assessed damage while keeping an eye on the wind direction, wary of fallout.
The explosion occurred at Shandong Youdao Chemical's facility in Gaomi on Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke and debris skyward. With five confirmed dead, nineteen injured, and six missing, the community remains on edge as local authorities have yet to release air quality results.
Elderly residents like Yu Qianming remain cautious, having moved young family members to safety while closely monitoring environmental changes. The plant, which develops chemicals for pesticides and pharmaceuticals, remains a focal point of concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
