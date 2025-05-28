Chemical Catastrophe in China: Search for Survivors Continues

An explosion at a chemical plant in Weifang, Shandong province, eastern China, has left at least five people dead and 19 injured, with six more still missing. Occurring on Tuesday, the blast shook nearby buildings and dispersed a dense plume of white smoke, compelling rescue efforts that persisted into Wednesday morning.

Owned by Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., the plant produces pesticides and medical chemicals. Corporate records show it employs over 500 workers. While the cause of the explosion remains unclear, videos on social media depict shattered windows and smoke emission. Local emergency services dispatched over 230 personnel to address the disaster, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The blast happened shortly after a national workshop on chemical industry safety, highlighting a broader concern over hazardous chemical management. Despite past citations for safety violations, the plant was lauded in September for improving safety measures, identifying over 800 safety hazards this year. Nevertheless, workplace accidents remain a critical issue, contributing to thousands of incidents annually in China.